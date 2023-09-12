Byron Allen’s 'Comics Unleashed' Joins CBS Late Night Lineup

CBS said Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen is being added to the CBS fall late night lineup.

Two episodes of the show will air back-to-back nightly at 12:37 pm ET/PT starting September 18 on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount Plus.

“Comics Unleashed is a true passion for me, simply because this world can never have enough laughter,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “I created this show so that the best comedians can all come together and bring nonstop laughter.”

Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen has been in first-run syndication since its premiere in September 2006. It can be seen on CBS-owned stations in 14 markets.

Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen is produced by Allen Media Group. Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks and Jennifer Lucas are executive producers.