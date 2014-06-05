'Comics Unleashed' Renewed Through Season 10

Entertainment Studios' Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen has been renewed through its 10th season, according to the studio.

The weekly half-hour is cleared on CBS-owned television stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as on stations from the Sinclair, LIN, Block, Schurz, New Age, Bonten, Nexstar, Calkins Media, Hubbard, Nexstar, Meredith, Lilly, Delmarva, Quincy, Corridor, Gannett, Scripps, Journal, KM Television of Iowa and Morgan Murphy Media station groups.

Comedians appearing on Comics Unleashed have included Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Kevin Hart, Billy Gardell, Jon Lovitz, Chelsea Handler, Howie Mandel, Brad Garrett, Tommy Davidson, Rita Rudner, Margaret Cho and many more.