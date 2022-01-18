Paramount Plus Orders More ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

Paramount Plus has ordered a fifth season for Star Trek: Discovery, while Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere May 5.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount Plus, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer, Star Trek. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come.”

Season four of Star Trek: Discovery returns February 10. Star Trek: Picard starts season two on Paramount Plus March 3.

Among the animated Star Trek shows on Paramount Plus, Star Trek: Lower Decks returns with season three in summer 2022. The network has ordered a fourth season. Season one of Star Trek: Prodigy returned January 6. ■