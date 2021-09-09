‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season Four on Paramount Plus Nov. 18

Season four of Star Trek: Discovery premieres on Paramount Plus Nov. 18, the network announced on Star Trek Day (Sept. 8). The show was featured in a panel that included cast members Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander, and showrunner/executive producer Michelle Paradise.

Season four finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a serious threat. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Sonequa Martin-Green plays Burnham.

Also part of Star Trek Day, Paramount Plus shared the official trailer for kids series Star Trek: Prodigy, starring Kate Mulgrew. The show will premiere Oct. 28.

A Prodigy panel featured cast members Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, and director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon.

Paramount Plus also premiered the season two trailer for Star Trek: Picard, which debuts in February. Star Trek: Picard has been renewed for a third season.

Patrick Stewart plays Jean-Luc Picard. Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan and Orla Brady are also in the cast.

Paramount Plus also shared information on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck. Jess Bush will play Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong is La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding is Cadet Nyota Uhura and Melissa Navia is Lt. Erica Ortegas.