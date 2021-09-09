‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season Four on Paramount Plus Nov. 18
Busy Star Trek Day for streaming net, which shares that ‘Picard’ restarts in early 2022
Season four of Star Trek: Discovery premieres on Paramount Plus Nov. 18, the network announced on Star Trek Day (Sept. 8). The show was featured in a panel that included cast members Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander, and showrunner/executive producer Michelle Paradise.
Season four finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a serious threat. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
Sonequa Martin-Green plays Burnham.
Also part of Star Trek Day, Paramount Plus shared the official trailer for kids series Star Trek: Prodigy, starring Kate Mulgrew. The show will premiere Oct. 28.
A Prodigy panel featured cast members Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, and director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon.
Paramount Plus also premiered the season two trailer for Star Trek: Picard, which debuts in February. Star Trek: Picard has been renewed for a third season.
Patrick Stewart plays Jean-Luc Picard. Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan and Orla Brady are also in the cast.
Paramount Plus also shared information on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck. Jess Bush will play Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong is La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding is Cadet Nyota Uhura and Melissa Navia is Lt. Erica Ortegas.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.