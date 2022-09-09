Paramount Plus Celebrates Star Trek Day With Announcements

Patrick Stewart as Picard and Ito Aghayere as Guinan in Paramount Plus’s ‘Star Trek: Picard.’

Paramount Plus celebrated Star Trek Day on September 8 with a batch of announcements, including season three of Star Trek: Picard arriving on the network February 16. Star Patrick Stewart introduced a trailer from the third season (opens in new tab), which will be the final one. There will be ten episodes.

Star Trek Day is held September 8, as that is the day Star Trek premiered back in 1966. The event happened in Los Angeles and was live-streamed.

Picard cast members Stewart, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd were at the event. Stewart plays Jean-Luc Picard, as he did on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Carol Kane in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ (Image credit: Kharen Hill/Paramount Plus)

Paramount Plus also debuted a clip from season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (opens in new tab) at the event. Carol Kane will join season two as Pelia. “Highly educated and intelligent, this engineer suffers no fools,” according to Paramount Plus. “Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.”

Rebecca Romijn, Celia Rose Gooding and Jess Bush are in the cast. Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Animated kids show Star Trek: Prodigy has its mid-season return October 27 on Paramount Plus. A trailer, showing the U.S.S. Protostar crew and character Murf as he completes his “metamurfosis,” was shared.

Billy Campbell is joining the voice cast. Brett Gray, Kate Mulgrew and Ella Purnell are in the cast.

Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but get to know Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Star Trek: Prodigy is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Nickelodeon Animation, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Paramount Plus also released a sneak peek of a scene from animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks. Mike McMahan created the series. Season three began August 25. Star Trek: Discovery cast member Wilson Cruz offered a behind-the-scenes tour of the set.

Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and Anthony Rapp are also in the Discovery cast. ■