‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ on CBS All Access Aug. 6

CBS All Access premieres Star Trek: Lower Decks, an animated comedy set in the Star Trek universe, Aug. 6. There are 10 episodes and new episodes stream weekly on Thursdays.

Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) developed the series, which focuses on the support crew on a not very important Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Cerritos. Characters Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi keep up with their duties and social lives, and deal with the ship being “rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies,” according to CBS All Access.

Jack Quaid, Jerry O’Connell and Dawnn Lewis provide voices.

The streaming service starts at $5.99 monthly.

Other Star Trek properties on CBS All Access are Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard.

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Titmouse is the animation studio.

McMahan executive produces with Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz.