Apple TV Plus’s ‘Hijack’ Reclaims Top Spot In TVision’s CTV Rankings
Netflix’s ‘The Out Laws’ was No. 1 movie in July
Apple TV Plus’ Hijack moved back into the top spot in TVision’s Power Score rankings of the top connected TV series for the week of July 31.
Last week’s series leader, Paramount Plus’ Special Ops: Lioness, dropped into second place, followed by Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion, which was No. 2 a week earlier.
Peacock’s Twisted Metal and Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Strange New Worlds round out the Top 5.
Netflix had five series in the Top 20, but its highest ranked show, The Lincoln Lawyer (Seaon 2) was in eighth place.
Netflix had the top movie in July with The Out Laws.
Peacock’s Puss In Boots: The Last Wish was No.2, followed by They Cloned Tyrone, Extraction 2 and Happiness For Beginners on Netflix.
Netflix had seven of the top 20 movies in July.
The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.
TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.