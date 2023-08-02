'Special Ops: Lioness' Jumps To Top Of TVision Power Score Rankings

Paramount Plus’ Special Ops: Lioness premiered on July 23 and jumped to the top of TVision’s Power Score rankings of top shows streamed on connected TVs for the week of July 24.

A star-studded cast including Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Morgan freeman powered Special Ops: Lioness above Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion, which came in second, No. 3 Apple TV Plus’ Hijack, Hulu’s The Bear (Season 2), No. 4 and, rounding out the top 5, Freevee’s Jury Duty.

New shows to the top 20 included Peacock’s Twisted Metal, which debuted at No. 7 and Sweet Magnolias (Season 3), at No. 8, Netflix’s highest-ranked show for the week.

Netflix had six shows in the top 20.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.