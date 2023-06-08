Paramount Plus Sets July Premiere Date for Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series
Military-themed thriller starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman premieres July 23
Paramount Plus has set a July 23 premiere date for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s next project, Special Ops: Lioness.
The series, inspired by an actual U.S. military program, stars Zoe Saldaña as a CIA agent attempting to balance her personal and professional life. According to the streaming service, the show revolves around The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), which enlists "an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11.”
Special Ops: Lioness also stars Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner and LaMonica Garrett. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Saldaña, Kidman, Wagner, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.