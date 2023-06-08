Paramount Plus Sets July Premiere Date for Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Series

Paramount Plus has set a July 23 premiere date for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s next project, Special Ops: Lioness.

The series, inspired by an actual U.S. military program, stars Zoe Saldaña as a CIA agent attempting to balance her personal and professional life. According to the streaming service, the show revolves around The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), which enlists "an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11.”

Special Ops: Lioness also stars Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner and LaMonica Garrett. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Saldaña, Kidman, Wagner, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

