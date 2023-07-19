Apple’s ‘Hijack’ Jumps To Top Of TVision Power Score Ranking

Apple TV Plus’ Hijack jumped to the top spot in TVision's Power Score ranking of connected TV shows for the weeks of July 10.

Hijack was No. 3 the previous week.

Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion remained in second place and Hulu’s Season 2 of The Bear, last week’s top show , dropped to third place.

Rounding out the top five were Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty and Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

New shows in the top 20 included Hulu’s Betrayal: The Perfect Husband, Season 4 of Amazon Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest, Netflix’s Quarterback and Season 2 of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

Netflix had nine shows in the top 20.

The TV Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform, or the program’s release schedule.