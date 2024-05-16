Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Debut Draws Record Cable Rating
ESPN2 telecast of Indiana-Connecticut game draws 2.1 million viewers
ESPN2’s May 14 telecast of the opening-night Indiana Fever-Connecticut Sun WNBA game, featuring the pro debut of college basketball sensation Caitlin Clark, drew 2.1 million viewers — making it the most-watched WNBA game on cable ever.
The game, in which Clark scored 20 points in a losing effort, was also the most-watched WNBA game since NBC drew 2.4 million viewers for its Memorial Day 2001 telecast, according to SportsMedia Watch.
The game was the third most watched live sports event Tuesday night behind TNT’s two NBA playoffs telecasts, including Game 5 of the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Eastern Conference semifinal (4.8 million viewers) and Game 5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Denver Nuggets Western Conference semifinal (4.5 million), according to SportsMedia Watch.
Clark has been a major ratings draw for women’s basketball so far this year. ABC and ESPN set a women’s college basketball ratings record by drawing 18.9 million viewers for their simulcast of the April 7 NCAA championship game, in which Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
ESPN’s April 15 WNBA draft telecast featuring Clark, selected by the Fever with the first overall draft pick, averaged a record 2.4 million viewers.
Prime Video will stream Clark’s home opener on Thursday (May 16), as Indiana faces the New York Liberty.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.