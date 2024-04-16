Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Help ESPN Score Record 2.4 Million Viewers for WNBA Draft Telecast

A star-studded class of women’s college basketball players led by Caitlin Clark helped ESPN draw a record audience for Monday’s live WNBA Draft telecast.

The event averaged 2.4 million viewers, blowing away the 572,000 viewer mark for ESPN's 2023 Draft telecast and surpassing the former WNBA Draft record of 601,000 viewers set in 2004, according to Nielsen numbers published by Sports Media Watch. The draft featured Iowa Hawkeyes star Clark, whom the Indiana Fever selected with the first overall pick of the draft.

The draft also featured college hoops standouts Cameron Brink, whom the Los Angeles Sparks selected with the second pick, Kamilla Cardoso, selected third by the Chicago Sky, and Angel Reese, selected seventh by the Sky.

The record WNBA draft numbers come on the heels of a record-setting 18.9 million viewers that tuned into the April 7 NCAA women’s college basketball title game which saw the South Carolina Gamecocks defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes.

