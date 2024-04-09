Women's College Basketball Title Game Averages 18.9 Million Viewers, Biggest Hoops TV Audience -- Men's NCAA and NBA Included -- Since 2019

Iowa star Caitlin Clark (r.) may have come up short in the national championship game against South Carolina, but her star power has drawn more viewers to women's sports.

It was even bigger than we thought.

On Tuesday, Nielsen released official ratings data for Sunday's women's college basketball championship game, revealing that South Carolina's victory over Iowa averaged 18.9 million viewers, slightly more than ESPN's preliminary tally released Monday.

The outsized performance made the game not only the biggest women's basketball TV event ever, breaking a one-week-old record of 12.3 million viewers established by Iowa's women's tournament semifinal win over LSU on April 1, it produced the biggest TV audience for hoops of any kind -- men's or women's, college or pro -- since the 2019 men's college title game. (Nearly 23 million viewers, on average, watched Virginia beat Texas Tech in overtime that year.)

This year's women's title game doubled the audience of last year's women's championship matchup between Iowa and LSU, which averaged a previous all-time high 9.915 million viewers.

The NBA has drawn bigger TV audiences, but not for some time. Last year's five-game Finals matchup, featuring the Denver Nuggets beating the Miami Heat in five games, averaged 11.64 million viewers for ABC.

The catalyst has been Iowa star player Caitlin Clark, who averaged 28.43 points per game this season and drove popularity of women's basketball to previously unimagined levels.

Clark will now take her talents to the WNBA, which averaged 627,000 viewers for ABC last season, the best performance for the league in 11 years.