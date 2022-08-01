Altice USA Rebrands Suddenlink as Optimum
Transition of Suddenlink properties to Optimum begins today and continues over next several months
Altice USA said it has begun the rebranding of all of its Suddenlink systems under the Optimum name, launching a nationwide brand campaign, “Get Closer, Go Farther.”
Altice USA took the first steps toward retiring the Suddenlink brand in July 2021, when it said all of its wireless products would be rebranded under the Optimum Mobile name. In April of this year, it launched its “Let’s Reconnect” campaign with a pledge to rebrand the Suddenlink markets later in the year. Suddenlink has about 1.8 million customers in 17 states mainly in the Midwest, southern and western parts of the country. Altice purchased the systems in 2015 for $9.1 billion.
The rebranding news also comes days after reports claimed that Altice USA had hired Goldman Sachs to seek a buyer for the properties.
“Get closer and go farther. That’s our Optimum brand promise and what we aim to deliver to our customers through our connectivity services and experiences we offer,” Optimum EVP consumer and business services Matt Grover said in a press release. “We are thrilled to launch this new campaign and officially bring our Suddenlink products and services under the Optimum brand, uniting our telecommunications division under one name, one voice, and one promise to customers to deliver the very best internet, TV, and mobile service to them every day.”
Starting August 1 and throughout the months ahead, the company will transition Suddenlink properties and assets to Optimum, including vehicles, stores, websites and uniforms.
In the press release, Altice USA said the aim of the new brand and tagline is to demonstrate the company’s promise to bring customers closer together with its products and services to enable them to go farther into the future. This effort includes new campaign TV spots, the acceleration of the build out of its fiber internet network; the launch of Optimum 2 Gig and 5 Gig Fiber Internet; removing data caps on all Suddenlink internet plans as part of the transition to Optimum; opening nearly 20 new state-of-the-art Optimum retail stores across the country in recent months; and rebranding its Optimum Mobile service, which was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. ▪️
