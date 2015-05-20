Altice to Buy Suddenlink Stake for $9.1B

European telecom giant Altice gained a foothold in the U.S. telecom market Wednesday, agreeing to acquire a 70% interest in Suddenlink Communications for $9.1 billion.

Altice will purchase the stake from Suddenlink’s owners – private equity firm BC Partners, Canadian pension fund CPPIB and Suddenlink management.

News of the deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

