Altice Rebrands Wireless Service as Optimum Mobile

Altice USA said it is rebranding its wireless service across all its business units under the Optimum Mobile name, a move the company said is the first step in the transition to one consumer brand across all its connectivity products.

The switch to Optimum Mobile will officially occur on July 25. Altice had branded the wireless service, offered via a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) agreement with T-Mobile, across the country under the Altice Mobile brand. Its cable and broadband services are branded as Optimum in its metropolitan New York area markets and under the Suddenlink Communications name in its West and Mid-Atlantic states. Altice USA operates in 21 states across the country.

“Today’s consumer demands reliability, speed and ubiquity when it comes to connectivity,” Altice USA president of telecommunications and chief operating officer Hakim Boubazine said in a press release. “As we unify our brands under one Optimum brand, we will deliver on our promise to provide a consistent and reliable converged connectivity experience to all our customers inside and outside the home. So, whether it’s Gigabit speed internet service or Optimum Mobile service, customers can expect the most reliable coverage and speed wherever they are.”

The move also comes days after the company launched Optimum Stream, a 4K-capable Android TV device that is free to its 1 Gigabit-per-second broadband-only customers.

Altice USA first came on the U.S. cable scene with its $9.1 billion purchase of Suddenlink Communications in 2015. It purchased Cablevision Systems, which originated the Optimum brand, in 2016 for $17.7 billion.