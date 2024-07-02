David Ellison Forges New Agreement to Buy Paramount Holding Company National Amusements

Mogul David Ellison and his Skydance Media have reportedly put forth a second, ostensibly successful, offer to buy National Amusements Inc., the company that controls 77% of Paramount Global.

Individuals with knowledge of the companies' latest dealings say a tentative agreement has been made, with terms being sent for review to the special committee set up to evaluate offers for troubled Paramount.

News of the deal comes three weeks after National Amusements Inc. family boss Shari Redstone abruptly put a stop to an earlier agreement with Skydance.

Neither side has officially commented yet.

Amid the complicated, multi-stage deal, the Redstone family, which controls NAI, will reportedly receive $1.75 billion, about $50 million more than with the agreement the group shut down last month.

The Wall Street Journal was first Tuesday in reporting that Skydance and NAI were talking again.

Shares in Paramount Global have shot up around 7% in after-hours trading.

Developing...