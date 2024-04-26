Brian Roberts’s Pay Rose To $35 Million at Comcast

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts received $35.4 million in compensation in 2023, up 11% from the previous year, according to a proxy statement filed by the company.

In addition to his $2.5 million salary, Roberts got $15 million in stock awards, $9.2 million in option awards and $8.6 million in inactive plan compensation.

Mike Cavanagh, who is president of Comcast in addition to running its NBCUniversal unit, received total compensation of $29.6 million in 2023.

In 2022, Cavanaugh signed a new contract that gave him an option to purchase 2 million shares of Comcast Class A common stock valued at $14.8 million. His total pay in 2022 was $40.5 million.

Earlier this week, Comcast reported flat first quarter earnings, with revenues up 1.2% to $30.1 billion.