Brian Roberts’s Pay Rose To $35 Million at Comcast
President Mike Cavanagh got $29.6 million
Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts received $35.4 million in compensation in 2023, up 11% from the previous year, according to a proxy statement filed by the company.
In addition to his $2.5 million salary, Roberts got $15 million in stock awards, $9.2 million in option awards and $8.6 million in inactive plan compensation.
Mike Cavanagh, who is president of Comcast in addition to running its NBCUniversal unit, received total compensation of $29.6 million in 2023.
In 2022, Cavanaugh signed a new contract that gave him an option to purchase 2 million shares of Comcast Class A common stock valued at $14.8 million. His total pay in 2022 was $40.5 million.
Earlier this week, Comcast reported flat first quarter earnings, with revenues up 1.2% to $30.1 billion.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.