Comcast Earnings Flat As Video, Broadband Sub Losses Continue
Peacock adds 3 million subscribers, cuts losses
Comcast reported flat first-quarter earnings as it reduced the red ink at Peacock but continued to lose video and broadband customers.
The company said it cut its losses at Peacock to $639 million from $704 million a year ago.
Peacock added 3 million paid subscribers in the quarter, increasing its total to 34 million, which is up 55% from a year ago. Peacock got a boost from having an exclusive NFL playoff game during the quarter.
Revenue for Peacock was $1.1 billion, up 54% from a year ago.
Overall Comcast said 1Q net income rose 0.6% to $3.9 billion, or 97 cents a share, from $3.8 billion, or 91 cents a share, a year ago.
The earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations.
Revenue grew 1.2% to $30.1 billion.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
At NBCUniversal, which Comcast calls its content and experiences division, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell 7.1% to $1.5 billion.
Revenues were up 1.1% to $10.4 billion.
EBITDA for the company’s media business was down 6.1% to $827 million as revenue rose 3.6%. The company said expenses were up because of higher programming costs at Peacock.
Domestic advertising revenues were flat at $2 billion, while domestic distribution revenue increased 7.2% to $2.9 billion.
The company’s studio business saw earnings fall 12.2% to $244 million as revenues slid 7.2% to $2.7 billion.
Comcast’s cable business–called connectivity and platforms–increased EB?ITDA by 1.5% to $8.2 billion.
Revenues were down 0.1% to $20.3 billion,
Comcast lost 65,000 domestic broadband customers, leaving it with 32.2 million customers.
Revenues from domestic residential broadband were up 3.9% from a year ago to $6.6 billion.
Domestic video customers were down by 487,000, leaving 13.6 million remaining. Residential video revenues dropped 7.7% to $6.9 billion.
Advertising revenue was up 3.5% to $951 million.
“Our team is continuing to execute exceptionally well in a dynamic and competitive marketplace," said CEO Brian Roberts. “Overall, I am proud of our ability to consistently perform at the highest levels and continue to position the company for long-term growth."
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.