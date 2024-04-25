Comcast Earnings Flat As Video, Broadband Sub Losses Continue

Comcast reported flat first-quarter earnings as it reduced the red ink at Peacock but continued to lose video and broadband customers.

The company said it cut its losses at Peacock to $639 million from $704 million a year ago.

Peacock added 3 million paid subscribers in the quarter, increasing its total to 34 million, which is up 55% from a year ago. Peacock got a boost from having an exclusive NFL playoff game during the quarter.

Revenue for Peacock was $1.1 billion, up 54% from a year ago.

Overall Comcast said 1Q net income rose 0.6% to $3.9 billion, or 97 cents a share, from $3.8 billion, or 91 cents a share, a year ago.

The earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Revenue grew 1.2% to $30.1 billion.

At NBCUniversal, which Comcast calls its content and experiences division, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell 7.1% to $1.5 billion.

Revenues were up 1.1% to $10.4 billion.

EBITDA for the company’s media business was down 6.1% to $827 million as revenue rose 3.6%. The company said expenses were up because of higher programming costs at Peacock.

Domestic advertising revenues were flat at $2 billion, while domestic distribution revenue increased 7.2% to $2.9 billion.

The company’s studio business saw earnings fall 12.2% to $244 million as revenues slid 7.2% to $2.7 billion.

Comcast’s cable business–called connectivity and platforms–increased EB?ITDA by 1.5% to $8.2 billion.

Revenues were down 0.1% to $20.3 billion,

Comcast lost 65,000 domestic broadband customers, leaving it with 32.2 million customers.

Revenues from domestic residential broadband were up 3.9% from a year ago to $6.6 billion.

Domestic video customers were down by 487,000, leaving 13.6 million remaining. Residential video revenues dropped 7.7% to $6.9 billion.

Advertising revenue was up 3.5% to $951 million.

“Our team is continuing to execute exceptionally well in a dynamic and competitive marketplace," said CEO Brian Roberts. “Overall, I am proud of our ability to consistently perform at the highest levels and continue to position the company for long-term growth."