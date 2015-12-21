Altice Closes Suddenlink Deal
European telecom giant Altice closed on its $9.1 billion purchase of a 70% interest in Suddenlink Communications Monday, making official its entrance into the U.S. cable market.
Altice first announced it would purchase Suddenlink in May. The all-stock purchase received Federal Communications Commission approval Dec. 18.
Former Suddenlink investors BC Partners and CPP Investment Board have retained a 30% interest in the company, now called Altice USA, as planned.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.