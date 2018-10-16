Altice USA Expands News 12 to More Upstate N.Y. Counties

Altice USA said it has expanded its local news service News 12, making it available in Dutchess, Ulster and Putnam counties in New York.

News 12 Hudson Valley, available to subscribers of Altice’s Optimum TV cable service, offers breaking news, traffic, weather sports and lifestyle programming.

"We are delighted to continue to invest in and grow News 12 by bringing our hyper-local Hudson Valley news coverage to our Optimum TV customers in Dutchess, Ulster, and Putnam counties," said Michael Schreiber, president of the Altice USA News group. "Access to a trusted local news source is more important than ever, and we look forward to serving even more Hudson Valley customers with the highest quality in news journalism and the important local stories that matter most to our viewers and communities.”

Altice says News 12 is the most viewed TV channel in Optimum households.

“Our talented local reporters are members of the communities they cover, committed to telling the stories that impact the daily lives of their friends and neighbors," said Stan Kowalski, assistant news director for News 12 Hudson Valley / Westchester. "News 12 is an incredibly important resource for our viewers, and we’re excited to bring our tradition of on-the-ground hyper-local journalism to more viewers in the Hudson Valley.”

Optimum TV customers in the Hudson Valley also have access to News 12 content online.