Viewers Can Now Find Roku Channels Through Google TV's Search Tools

After the FAST app first launched on Google TV last year, The Roku Channel is now directly integrated into Google TV’s search and recommendation system.

That means Google TV can promote more free content directly through its search tools, making it easier for consumers to discover new titles.

It’s not entirely clear when the change was made, but it was first spotted Monday by Cord Cutters News.

The move follows a recent rebranding of Google's free-streaming hub to “Google TV Freeplay,” which seems to be a sign that it intends to continue growing its FAST presence.

That, combined with Google’s new Roku integration, suggests that the company hopes to become more competitive by providing users access to a greater variety of cost-effective entertainment options.

That’s a notable goal, especially in a streaming economy where as many as one third of American adults watch FAST services during primetime viewing hours.