The Roku Channel Arrives on Google TV and Android TV CTV Platforms

Roku has partnered with yet another connected TV gateway rival, Google, to distribute The Roku Channel.

Starting Wednesday, the FAST service will be available via Google TV and Android TV devices.

In Q4, Roku touted that its free streaming service was available to more than 100 million users in the U.S., with distribution on rival device platforms including Amazon Fire TV and Samsung smart TVs secured.

The Roku Channel app is also supported by iOS and Android mobile devices, the open internet ... and, of course, the Roku device platform itself.

The Roku Channel contains more than 350 live, linear-streamed channels.

What's unclear: Google recently made more than 800 FAST channels available on Google TV. Will those soon be available on the Roku platform?