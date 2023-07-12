The Roku Channel Arrives on Google TV and Android TV CTV Platforms
Already proliferated on Amazon Fire TV and Samsung devices, Roku partners with yet another connected TV gateway rival for distribution of its FAST
Roku has partnered with yet another connected TV gateway rival, Google, to distribute The Roku Channel.
Starting Wednesday, the FAST service will be available via Google TV and Android TV devices.
In Q4, Roku touted that its free streaming service was available to more than 100 million users in the U.S., with distribution on rival device platforms including Amazon Fire TV and Samsung smart TVs secured.
The Roku Channel app is also supported by iOS and Android mobile devices, the open internet ... and, of course, the Roku device platform itself.
The Roku Channel contains more than 350 live, linear-streamed channels.
What's unclear: Google recently made more than 800 FAST channels available on Google TV. Will those soon be available on the Roku platform?
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!