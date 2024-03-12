Vecima Moves to Compete with Harmonic in Cable's Fast-Emerging vCMTS Market

Canadian cable tech vendor Vecima Networks is joining the vCMTS fray, competing in an emerging market that, early on, has been dominated by upstart Harmonic.

This week, Vecima introduced its Entra virtualized cable modem termination system, which is part of the cloud-native Entra Cloud software suite designed to transform expensive, power-hungry physical appliances on cable networks into applications running on garden-variety x86 servers.

Entra is interoperable with Vecima’s widely deployed Remote PHY devices.

Harmonic has already signed deals with major tier 1 cable companies including Comcast and Charter in the U.S., and Rogers Communications and Vodafone in Canada, to deploy its market-leading CableOS vCMTS platform.

But with the vast majority of smaller cable operators (i.e. those not as big as Comcast and Charter) just ramping up on their upgrades to virtualized DOCSIS 4.0 configurations, the market is still young. Casa Systems and CommScope have also recently introduced vCMTS products.

“Through over a decade of pioneering investment and development of Distributed Access Architecture, Vecima has built the comprehensive Entra portfolio with the singular purpose of supporting our operator partners as they transform their world-leading networks to the multigigabit era,” said Sumit Kumar, Vecima president and CEO, in a statement.