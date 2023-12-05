Gracenote Launches Nexus Auto Data Platform for In-Car Media Operating Systems

Nielsen’s Gracenote unit is revving up Gracenote Nexus Auto, a data platform designed to fuel in-vehicle media experiences for the new fleets of connected cars.

Nexus Auto delivers metadata for radio stations, streaming music, podcasts, sports, TV shows and movies to Android Automotive OS and other auto operating systems.

Gracenote said Nexus Auto will enable automakers to create branded entertainment systems with customizable features and advanced functionality.

“Automakers today see a massive opportunity to drive brand loyalty and build consumer relationships by up-leveling the in-car entertainment experiences they deliver,” Trent Wheeler, chief product officer at Gracenote, said. “Providing the industry’s broadest datasets covering the world’s most popular audio, sports and video content, Gracenote is uniquely positioned to help its auto customers delight drivers and passengers who want easy access to entertainment everywhere. We’re excited to launch Nexus Auto which empowers automakers to own relationships with users and realize the full potential of their infotainment offerings.”

Gracenote said Nexus Auto enables consumers to engage with favorite radio stations, music services and video streaming platforms via their car’s native interface.

For example, Champions League soccer followers can receive match updates when their favorite clubs are playing along with prompts to stream games when they’re parked.

Or Suits watchers can binge episodes while charging their electric vehicles or while waiting for their children’s soccer practice to end and get personalized recommendations for new shows or movies to add to their watchlists.

Even more will be possible when more vehicles drive themselves.

Gracenote has been in the auto business since 2001. Since then, more than 250 million cars powered by Gracenote have shipped globally.