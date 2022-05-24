Nielsen’s Gracenote Unit Launches Product for Streaming Platforms

Nielsen’s Gracenote unit said it launched Gracenote Streaming Channel Data, a new product that enables content aggregators to help viewers find data on ad-supported linear streaming TV channels and virtual multichannel video programming distributors.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

Streaming Channels Data provides content discovery platforms with Gracenote’s database of schedules for linear channels and metadata about programs including images, descriptions and talent information.

“As consumers look for free ad-supported TV content to complement their on-demand services, easy integration and discovery options become more important than ever for aggregator platforms,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer at Gracenote. “By solving for these challenges, Gracenote Streaming Channels Data helps platform customers work towards optimizing their user experiences and securing their positions as go-to destinations for viewers.”

The new product is an addition to Gracenote’s streaming portfolio aimed at improving search and discovery of entertainment and sports programming across platforms. Gracenote said it should be particularly useful to help viewers find programming on the pop-up channels platforms set up for special occasions and react to particular events. ■