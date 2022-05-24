Nielsen’s Gracenote Unit Launches Product for Streaming Platforms
By Jon Lafayette published
Enables content discovery for ad-supported linear channels and virtual MVPDs
Nielsen’s Gracenote unit said it launched Gracenote Streaming Channel Data, a new product that enables content aggregators to help viewers find data on ad-supported linear streaming TV channels and virtual multichannel video programming distributors.
Streaming Channels Data provides content discovery platforms with Gracenote’s database of schedules for linear channels and metadata about programs including images, descriptions and talent information.
“As consumers look for free ad-supported TV content to complement their on-demand services, easy integration and discovery options become more important than ever for aggregator platforms,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer at Gracenote. “By solving for these challenges, Gracenote Streaming Channels Data helps platform customers work towards optimizing their user experiences and securing their positions as go-to destinations for viewers.”
The new product is an addition to Gracenote’s streaming portfolio aimed at improving search and discovery of entertainment and sports programming across platforms. Gracenote said it should be particularly useful to help viewers find programming on the pop-up channels platforms set up for special occasions and react to particular events. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.