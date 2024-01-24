Local Media Consortium Picks Ex.Co Video Publishing Technology

The Local Media Consortium, a group focused on providing strategic partnerships for about 5,000 local media outlets, said it selected Ex.Co as its preferred video technology platform.

Bonneville International and Capitol Broadcasting’s WRAL Raleigh, North Carolina, are among the group members now working with Ex.Co. Other members include Cox Media Group and Nexstar Media Group.

“The LMC is committed to providing local media companies with the opportunity to access innovative and forward-thinking platforms,” Local Media Consortium CEO Fran Wills said. “With video now playing such an integral part in growing both audience engagement and revenue streams, partnering with Ex.Co’s advanced technology was a top priority for us.”

Ex.Co enables news organizations to build advanced video content and monetization strategies, enabling them to grow revenues.

“With operations in six Western U.S. markets, we require a custom approach for each of our different websites,” Bonneville International VP of digital James Bottorff said. “Our partnership with Ex.Co via the LMC has given us all the tools we need to improve audience engagement and earn more revenue across our entire network.”

Ex.Co was picked after a 13-month vetting process by the LMC, which includes broadcasters and newspaper publishers.

“Supporting local media is a major focus for us at Ex.Co. LMC members provide trusted, relevant, and timely information that impacts the daily lives of over 200 million Americans,” Tom Pachys, co-founder and CEO of Ex.Co, said. “This partnership will enable local publishers to enhance their current video offering or break into video for the first time while continuing to focus on what they do best — critical reporting and building stronger connected communities. Local newsrooms across the country face ongoing challenges in having their content seen and monetized, so we are excited to empower them with a feature-rich online video platform that leverages the latest machine-learning yield engine for years to come.”