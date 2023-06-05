Darrell Brown To Retire at Bonneville; Tanya Vea Will Succeed Him as President

Darrell Brown, president of Bonneville International, will retire as of August, with Tanya Vea named president and chief operating officer starting Aug. 1. He became president late in 2013.

Before becoming president of Bonneville, Brown was president of McGraw-Hill Broadcasting. Brown spent 28 years at McGraw-Hill, including VP and general manager roles in San Diego and Denver. He was also chairman of the ABC affiliates board.

“I’ve loved my time at Bonneville, and it’s not easy to leave, but it’s the right time for me and my family,” Brown said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had to associate with so many wonderful employees as we’ve worked together to further Bonneville’s mission to be a positive influence on the communities we serve. We’ve grown as a company in our reach and impact, and I know that Tanya [Vea] will take Bonneville to the next level. I’m thrilled for the future of the company under her leadership.”

Bonneville owns KSL Salt Lake City, Utah, and a batch of radio stations, including ones in San Francisco, Denver and Phoenix.

Vea began with Bonneville in 2010 as VP of program development. She was promoted to senior VP and general manager of radio and TV stations in Salt Lake City, including KSL. Most recently, Vea was promoted to executive VP of content and media operations, overseeing content strategy for all Bonneville markets, while continuing to oversee all operations for Salt Lake City.

Vea is on the NBC affiliates board and is on the executive committee.

“Darrell has been an incredible mentor, and I’m so grateful for all that he’s done for Bonneville,” Vea said. “He has led by example as a steward of the company and its resources. I will miss working with him, and I feel incredibly fortunate to take on this role knowing that he has put the company in a position of strength.

“Bonneville is a special company,“ she continued. “I’m committed to building on the foundation of those who have come before me and am focused on fulfilling our mission to be trusted voices in our communities. Our greatest strength is our team of talented people, and I am honored to be able to work with them to grow Bonneville for the future.”