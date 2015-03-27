Tanya Vea Named KSL Salt Lake City GM

Tanya Vea has been named VP and general manager of KSL Salt Lake City and sister KSL Newsradio. She’s been VP/station manager since April 2014, and now assumes responsibility for all departments.

"Tanya will be an outstanding general manager. She has been a key contributor to many of the cross-platform initiatives, including the groundbreaking DMC combined newsroom for KSL and the Deseret News," said Darrell Brown, president of parent Bonneville International Corp. "Her expanded role as general manager will now allow her to have a greater impact on the entire organization."

Vea joined KSL in 2010 and has been key to integrating the various platforms within the Bonneville group in Salt Lake City.

"I'm really humbled by getting to lead an organization like this that's a great legacy organization in our community," she said on KSL.com. "It means a lot to a lot of people. It means a lot to me."

KSL is an NBC affiliate in DMA No. 34. Vea is a native of Salt Lake City.