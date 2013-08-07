Darrell Brown Named KSL Broadcast Group President

Darrell Brown, former McGraw-Hill Broadcasting president, has been named president of KSL Broadcast Group, which includes KSL Salt Lake City and KSL NewsRadio.

A former KMGH Denver VP/general manager, Brown spent 28 years with McGraw-Hill Broadcasting, which sold to Scripps in 2011. He's a former ABC affiliates board chairman.

"I am pleased to welcome Darrell to KSL," said Keith McMullin, president and CEO of parent Deseret Management Corporation. "He embodies the mission of our organization and brings strong leadership and broadcast experience."

KSL is an NBC affiliate in DMA No. 33. It was the longtime leader in Salt Lake before slipping behind KUTV.

"I am proud to be part of such a strong team, and look forward to upholding the great legacy that is KSL," Brown said.

KSL Broadcast Group also includes KSFI FM 100.3 and KRSP 103.5 The Arrow.