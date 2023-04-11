Google TV Adds Hundreds More FAST Channels From Tubi, Plex and Haystack to Its 'Live' Tab

Google continues to expand the number of free live-linear channels available on the Google TV "Live" tab, adding 800 FAST channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News.

The new offerings join the more than 300 Pluto TV FAST channels that were added to the Live tab last year.

Google TV launched the Live tab top-line menu item two years ago as a destination that would more quickly surface movies and shows on virtual MVPDs including YouTube TV and Philo.

The Live tab has steadily evolved into a massive live-linear programming destination, where users -- just as they do with Roku's live-linear portal -- sate their pay TV-like need to scan a vast pre-scheduled programming grid, vs. search through vast Netflix-like arrays of VOD thumbnails.

"In total, you can now browse over 800 channels and premium programming, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX, and hit shows like Westworld, Law & Order: SVU and The Walking Dead. You’ll also find channels from around the world, with programming in more than 10 languages including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese," Google said in a blog post announcing its enhanced Live tab feature."

The Live tab can be found in the TVOS included with Chromecast with Google TV devices, as well as Google TV-powered smart TVs sold by Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips.