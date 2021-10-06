Philo Integrated into Google TV ‘Live’ Tab

Philo has become the latest virtual pay TV service to be added to the “Live” menu feature on Google TV.

Launched over the summer, the Live tab exists on the top line of Google TV‘s menu. Clicking on this menu item plies Google TV‘s advanced search and recommendation features to the live streaming services the OS knows you pay for.

The “Live” tab started as a search and recommendation home for Google's YouTube TV, but Dish Network‘s Sling TV was added over the summer.

Now, Philo subscribers using Google TV-powered devices need only visit their settings and the Philo box under “services.”

Philo talks about the new integration in this blog post.

Google TV was launched a year ago this month as part of Google‘s latest Chromecast update. It's essentially a search and recommendation overlay software to Android TV. TCL and Sony, which have Android TV-powered product lines, have recently added Google TV.

Now offering more than 60 entertainment channels (no news or sports) for an industry-low $25 a month, Philo hasn’t released a subscriber number since November of last year, when it said it had 800,000 paying customers.