Google Closes Gaps With Roku Domestically, Samsung Internationally For Global Connected TV Dominance
S&P Global Market Intelligence shows Google TV and Android TV on pace to emerge as the global leader in streaming OS
Alphabet's Android TV and Google TV connected TV operating systems continue to expand their market shares, both in the U.S. and internationally.
A new report compiled by S&P Market Intelligence found that Roku has maintained its lead of the U.S. market "by a very side margin," primarily through distribution of smart TVs powered by its operating system.
However, the report said Roku is losing market share to Android TV/Google TV streaming devices and smart TVs, as well as Vizio SmartCast-powered TVs.
Samsung Tizen, meanwhile, continues to lead the global market. But again, Android TV and its progeny OS, Google TV, are closing the gap.
Overall, S&P Global said the combined base of smart TVs and "SMDs" (streaming media devices) expanded by 7.5% in 2022 to 1.08 billion, a growth rate that has decelerated markedly since the more explosive pandemic period.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!