Google Closes Gaps With Roku Domestically, Samsung Internationally For Global Connected TV Dominance

Alphabet's Android TV and Google TV connected TV operating systems continue to expand their market shares, both in the U.S. and internationally.

A new report compiled by S&P Market Intelligence found that Roku has maintained its lead of the U.S. market "by a very side margin," primarily through distribution of smart TVs powered by its operating system.

However, the report said Roku is losing market share to Android TV/Google TV streaming devices and smart TVs, as well as Vizio SmartCast-powered TVs.

Samsung Tizen, meanwhile, continues to lead the global market. But again, Android TV and its progeny OS, Google TV, are closing the gap.

(Image credit: S&P Global Market Intelligence)

Overall, S&P Global said the combined base of smart TVs and "SMDs" (streaming media devices) expanded by 7.5% in 2022 to 1.08 billion, a growth rate that has decelerated markedly since the more explosive pandemic period.