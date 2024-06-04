Viewers Spending a Long Time With FAST Channels: Xumo Study

Free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels have fast become a big part of how Americans consume content, according to a study from Xumo and FASTMaster Consulting,

The study found that a third of American adults said they regularly watch FAST channels during primetime hours and they spend as much time with FAST channels as with other entertainment options.

The average FAST viewer spends one hour and 40 minutes watching FAST channels in the evening. By comparison a gamer typically spends one hour and 42 minutes playing video or mobile games during this same time frame. Consumers said they scroll social media for one hour and 53 minutes, while cable TV customers spend one hour and 58 minutes watching cable network programming.

The report found that 47% of MVPD and vMVPD subscribers said they regularly watch FAST channels, and 46% of cord-cutters watch FAST channels.

Among FAST channel viewers, 72% also watch cable or broadcast TV and a whopping 86% subscribe to at least one subscription video on demand service.

“The findings of this report underscore the increasingly important role FAST plays in today’s entertainment landscape, dispelling myths and highlighting the diverse, engaged, and growing audience that finds value in our free and easy streaming,” said Stefan Van Engen, VP, content programming and partnerships at Xumo, a joint venture of Comcast and Charter Communications.

“As engagement levels during primetime rival other major forms of entertainment, it’s clear that FAST is becoming a part of people’s everyday lives,” Van Engen said.

The study also found that pay TV customers watch more FAST than cord-cutters or cord-nevers,

FAST viewers trend younger and more diverse. While 46% of the U.S. adult population is between the ages of 18 and 44 according to the U.S. census, 58% of FAST viewers fall within that range.

Black viewers represent 20% of FAST’s audience, compared to 14% of the U.S. population. Similarly, 23% of FAST viewers have Latino origins, compared to 19% nationally.

FAST viewers over-index on news, movies and crime TV. Together, these genres represent 58% of total viewing hours on Xumo Play, but only account for 11% of total channels.

Nearly 70% of FAST users said they can always find something to watch on free streaming channels.

“There are many myths about FAST which are often bandied about by external onlookers, such as FAST viewers watch because they have no alternatives or they are a less desirable consumer for advertisers,” said Gavin Bridge, chief analyst, FASTMaster Consulting.

“I am very happy that Xumo has sought to address this via research into who watches FAST, dispelling false narratives with facts and illustrating why FAST continues to grow and needs to be part of any marketer’s toolkit to maximize reach.”

Xumo commissioned FASTMaster Consulting to conduct the study. Responses from 4,000 U.S. adults were collected between the third quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024.

(Image credit: Xumo)

