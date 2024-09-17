John Lennon Educational Tour Bus Joins AXS TV-Spectrum 'Band Together' Music Initiative

AXS TV and Charter Communications’ Spectrum brand said that the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is joining their Band Together for Music Education initiative.

The magical and mysterious bus, packed with musical and video equipment and state-of-the art gear, will make stops at the Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center in Los Angeles, James Whitcomb Riley School 43 in Indianapolis and the N.Y.C. Lab School for Collaborative Studies.

(Image credit: AXS TV)

Founded by Yoko Ono and Brian Rothschild in 1998, the Lennon bus gives young people a unique opportunity to write and record an original composition and shoot a music video, guided by the bus’d engineers.

“AXS TV’s Band Together For Music Education has left an indelible mark on young and aspiring musicians throughout America—instilling confidence and creativity, and helping cultivate invaluable skills, techniques, and habits that can last a lifetime,” said AXS TV President Andy Schuon.

“This year, we are proud to expand this initiative by partnering with the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus to bring incredible music experiences to even more students,” Schuon said. “Their mission is a perfect complement to our own, as they tirelessly strive to keep the spirit of music alive for future generations via dynamic and hands-on activities, empowering students to dig in to the wide breadth of creative and career opportunities that the industry and artform have to offer.”

The Band Together program was started by AXS-TV in 2022 and is designed to connect with affiliates, local communities and schools nationwide to promote music education at a time when schools are cutting budgets for music programs.

With Spectrum’s support, AXS TV’s Band Together has awarded a combined total of $160,000 in grants to 24 schools across 20 cities.

The bus is filled with state-of-the-art music production gear (Image credit: he John Lennon Educational Tour Bus)

"Spectrum’s partnership with AXS TV and the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus enriches the educational opportunities for students in these communities,” said Adam Falk, senior VP of state government affairs for Spectrum. “By supporting the Band Together For Music Education initiative, we are giving more students access to high-quality music programs to explore their creative potential. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this collaboration will have on students nationwide."

Each of the stops the Lennon Bus makes will be marked by fun activities for kids and appearances by local officials.

When the Lennon Bus appears in L.A. on September 19, officials on hand will include California State Senators Steven Bradford (35th District) and Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (28th District), Los Angeles Councilwoman Heather Hutt (10th District), Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell (2nd District) and legendary bass player Verdine White from Earth, Wind & Fire.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine is attending the New York event on October 9.