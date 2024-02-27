Andy Schuon Named President Of AXS TV and HDNet Movies

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said it hired cable music veteran Andy Schuon as president of its TV networks AXS TV and HDNet Movies.

Shuon had been president of Revolt Media and has managed music brands including CBS Radio, Warner Bros. Records, Universal Music Group, Live Nation and Viacom’s MTV networks.

“Andy Schuon is a true trailblazer in this industry, and a driving force behind many definitive pop culture landmarks that have left an indelible impact throughout the world,” said Leonard Asper, President & CEO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “His reputation as a legendary brand builder is well-earned, and his breadth of expertise will be vital in ushering in an important era for both AXS TV and HDNet Movies.”

In his new post. Schuon will use his experience starting and running cable networks to unlock the growth potential of AXS TV and HD Net, the company said.

The networks had been overseen by Anthony Cicione, who remains president of entertainment at Anthem. Earlier this month, Cicione was named president of TNA Wrestling.

At CBS Radio, Schuon oversaw the execution of the biggest single-client advertising deal in radio history, and spearheaded content and audience strategy for CBS Radio’s network of 185 stations across major markets.

As executive VP, head of programming & production for MTV, MTV2, and VH1, he executive produced the VMAs, MTV Movie Awards, and created the first celebrity reality show Rodman World Tour.

In a programming stunt, Schuon moved MTV out of Times Square and into a summer rental, the MTV Beach House. The franchise lifted ratings for the entire network and created extraordinary revenue every summer. through integrated marketing opportunities and sponsorships.

“Len Asper and I have been talking about the opportunity to leverage the reach of AXS TV and HDNet Movies for some time. I was thrilled when he asked me to lead these networks, and take them to new heights and new platforms” Schuon said. “Connecting content, especially music related programming, with audiences has been my life’s work. At a time when music moves at the speed of social media, we are uniquely qualified to be the voice of record in the video presentation of music across all platforms.”