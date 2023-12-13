AXS TV Hails ‘Cash Cab Music’ as Part of Winter Programming Slate

AXS TV said that a new original series, Cash Cab Music, will be part of its winter programming slate.

Cash Cab Music puts a new spin on the long-running Cash Cab format, with host Adam Growe surprising passengers with a chance to win prizes by answering questions about tunes and artists.

Questions will increase in value from $50 to $100, with a final round in which correct answers are worth $200 each.

A final “Cash Cab Karaoke” question will enable them to double their money, if they sing the correct tune.

Cash Cab Music was produced for AXS TV by Castlewood Productions.

The new weekly show launches January 8 and is part of AXS TV’s winter schedule.

The new slate also features two new acquired series, You Gotta Eat Here! With John Catucci and Hot Ones, a viral celebrity series in which host Sean Evans sits down with an eclectic roster of A-listers including Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Bryan Cranston, Steph Curry and Bear Grylls.

In addition to music, there’s grappling action, with TNA Impact! and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“AXS TV has always been the premier destination for the absolute best in music programming, and we’re taking that to the next level in 2024 — pushing the bounds of music-centric content with this slate of original and acquired series, many of which mark the network’s first foray into several new and exciting genres,” Katie Daryl, VP of programming for AXS TV, said. “AXS TV’s latest additions offer a little something for everyone, and we cannot wait to share them all with our viewers in the new year.”

AXS TV is owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment.