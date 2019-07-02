Bravo Hails a Ride With Lion Television’s ‘Cash Cab’

Bravo Media said it is bringing back the game show Cash Cab, with new episodes to be shot this summer for a premiere later this year.

Cash Cab aired on the Discovery Channel from 2005 to 2012, with new seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Bravo’s new episodes will be produced by Lion Television, a division of All3Media, and will be hosted by comedian Ben Bailey, who appeared in the original service.

In the show, New Yorkers and tourists will have their knowledge tested in the back seat of a taxi. Bravo said it is upping the stakes, with more prize money, a better vehicle and more questions about pop culture. Contestants will get help answering questions via two shout-outs, one on social media and the other by pulling over and asking a pedestrian.

Bravo, part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal, recently also rebooted its dating service Blind Date.

Cash Cab is produced by Lion Television with Tony Tackaberry, Allison Corn, PJ Morrison and Stan Hsue serving as executive producers. Ben Bailey is also an executive producer.