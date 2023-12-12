AXS-TV Gets Expanded Carriage On Comcast’s Xfinity

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said its AXS TV has gained new distribution in five key markets with Comcast’s Xfinity pay television service.

Beginning Tuesday, AXS TV will be available in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Nashville, Miami and West Palm Beach.

“This announcement marks an incredible opportunity for AXS TV, and we are truly appreciative of Comcast and its continued recognition of the importance of supporting independent networks,” said Anthony Cicione, president of Entertainment at Anthem

“Each of these five major markets helps AXS TV expand its reach even further across the country,” said Cicione. “ We have many new and exciting original series and events about to debut, as well as the return of several fan-favorites, and we look forward to sharing them all with viewers throughout Washington, D.C., Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, and West Palm Beach starting December 12.”

Some of the new markets have already been represented in programming on AXS-TV.

Most recently, the network highlighted some of Florida’s most famous festivals on its music trivia show Parking Lot Payday and Nashville is home to the upcoming second season of Vinyl Obsession, which is filmed at the renowned Grimey’s record store.