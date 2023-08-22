AXS TV, ‘Spin’ Present ‘100 Greatest Rock Stars’

AXS TV said it is teaming up with Spin Magazine on a new original series, Spin’s 100 Greatest Rock Stars, that will premiere October 2.

The 12-episode series is based on the magazine’s “100 Greatest Rock Stars Since That Was a Thing” feature.

“The problem with lists like this is they are invariably BS. So our prime objective was to make sure we didn’t do a BS list," said Spin founder Bob Guccione Jr., who curated the list.

"A rock star is, perhaps by definition, undefinable,“ Guccione said. “They just are. They’re luminescent. Even when, in some cases, they didn’t want to be. I’m excited to bring this list to life with AXS TV! They have a great audience of dedicated and knowledgeable music fans. They’ll let us know what they think.”

Among those under the spotlight in the series are Elvis Presley, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Page, Eminem, Syd Barrett, David Bowie, Bob Marley, Gwen Stefani, Grace Slick and Pere Ubu’s David Thomas.

The season will feature special Artist Spotlights and surprise segments honoring rock stars revered by their peers such as Sammy Hagar, Brian Wilson and Angus Young.

It will also guest commentary from a slate of entertainment icons including Joel McHale, Dee Snider, Stewart Copeland, Carnie Wilson, Steve Vai, Roy Orbison Jr., David Archuleta, Kenny Aronoff, Bruno Major, Bob Mould, Shawn Stockman and U.K. music journalist Kylie Olsson.

“We are excited to produce this show with Spin. It has been one the most definitive platforms for music since its inception and this celebration of rock stars is legendary,” Katie Daryl, executive producer of the series and VP of programming for AXS TV, said. “We hope that this will be the first of many collaborations moving forward into the future as we continue to partner with more and more music brands.”