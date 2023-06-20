AXS TV Tunes Up 'Guitar Academy' With Instructor Marty Schwartz
Learn to play Stones, Beatles, Zeppelin riffs in primetime
AXS-TV wants viewers to tune in and tune up to a new primetime series–Marty Music Guitar Academy–that will have its premiere on July 11.
Marty Music Guitar Academy is hosted by guitar teacher Marty Schwartz, who’s built a following of 3.8 million subscribers with his ability to teach complex techniques in an easy-to-understand way.
“We strive to bring our audience the ultimate music experience, putting the spotlight on unforgettable performances highlighting some of rock’s biggest bands and most iconic songs,” said Katie Daryl, AXS TV’s VP of Programming.
“Our new series takes that mission one step further, giving viewers the tools they need to play those classic songs themselves. Marty’s laidback style makes learning the guitar so much less intimidating—inspiring students of all abilities to just pick it up and play,” Daryl said. “This is one of the first times ever that an instructional music series has aired in primetime on network TV, and we look forward to sharing Marty’s unique techniques with our viewers when Marty Music Guitar Academy premieres on July 11.”
In season one, episodes will have themes, such as “Summer Time Songs & Good Vibe Essentials," "Psychedelic Rock Riffs From the 60s and 70s,” “Hair Metal Classics” and “British Rock Riffs From The 60s.”
Viewers will learn to play rock classics like the Rolling Stones’ Satisfaction, The Beatles’ Here Comes the Sun and Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love.
"I am beyond thrilled to bring my passion for music and guitar to AXS TV,” said Schwartz. “Creating a show for television is a dream come true, and I can't wait to share my knowledge and love for the instrument with a new audience. I hope the show motivates people to play and inspire a new generation of guitarists!”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.