AXS TV Tunes Up 'Guitar Academy' With Instructor Marty Schwartz

AXS-TV wants viewers to tune in and tune up to a new primetime series–Marty Music Guitar Academy–that will have its premiere on July 11.

Marty Music Guitar Academy is hosted by guitar teacher Marty Schwartz, who’s built a following of 3.8 million subscribers with his ability to teach complex techniques in an easy-to-understand way.

“We strive to bring our audience the ultimate music experience, putting the spotlight on unforgettable performances highlighting some of rock’s biggest bands and most iconic songs,” said Katie Daryl, AXS TV’s VP of Programming.

“Our new series takes that mission one step further, giving viewers the tools they need to play those classic songs themselves. Marty’s laidback style makes learning the guitar so much less intimidating—inspiring students of all abilities to just pick it up and play,” Daryl said. “This is one of the first times ever that an instructional music series has aired in primetime on network TV, and we look forward to sharing Marty’s unique techniques with our viewers when Marty Music Guitar Academy premieres on July 11.”

In season one, episodes will have themes, such as “Summer Time Songs & Good Vibe Essentials," "Psychedelic Rock Riffs From the 60s and 70s,” “Hair Metal Classics” and “British Rock Riffs From The 60s.”

Viewers will learn to play rock classics like the Rolling Stones’ Satisfaction, The Beatles’ Here Comes the Sun and Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love.

"I am beyond thrilled to bring my passion for music and guitar to AXS TV,” said Schwartz. “Creating a show for television is a dream come true, and I can't wait to share my knowledge and love for the instrument with a new audience. I hope the show motivates people to play and inspire a new generation of guitarists!”