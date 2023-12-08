Anthem Sports & Entertainment to Launch TNA Plus With Endeavor Streaming

TNA Wrestling, a division of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, formerly known as Impact Wrestling, said it is tag teaming with Endeavor Streaming to come over the top rope with TNA Plus, a global on-demand streaming service, on January 5.

TNA Plus replaces Impact Plus and takes advantage of Endeavor’s technology to deliver an innovative direct-to-consumer offering with an enhanced user experience, marketing tools, analytics and predictive marketing, the companies say.

TNA Plus is available on connected TV platforms Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more to follow, the company said. It can also be seen on iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps.

Subscribers will have the choice of a Special Attraction membership tier that features access to the full TNA/Impact Wrestling library and all TNA Plus special PPV programming other than the four tent pole annual events for $9.99 monthly or $95.99 per year, and a World Championship membership tier that includes all the perks of the Special Attraction tier, plus the four tent pole PPV events, offered at a price of $219.99 per year.

Anthem announced in October that it would be changing Impact Wrestling’s name back to TNA (Total Nonstop Action). Anthem acquired TNA in 2017.

“This is truly an incredible opportunity for us as we forge into an exciting new chapter of the TNA legacy,” said TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore. “We are proud to partner with Endeavor Streaming on this initiative, and we look forward to continuing to provide our fans with the absolute best in new, classic and exclusive professional wrestling content, available to them anywhere, anytime, on their favorite devices, when TNA Plus launches on January 5.”

With TNA Plus, Fans will be able to stream TNA Wrestling’s flagship weekly show (which appears on Anthem’s AXS TV network in the U.S.). The app will also enable users to interact with TNA wrestlers.

“Wrestling fans are some of the most passionate in the world of sports and entertainment and TNA Plus is the perfect 'always-on' personalized OTT service to help TNA build a deeper relationship with its global audience,” said Pete Bellamy, chief commercial officer at Endeavor Streaming. “We’re looking forward to working with TNA to deliver the best streaming experience for wrestling fans.”

Endeavor Streaming also works with the NBA, UFC, WWE and NWSL.

Impact Plus was powered by Brightcove.