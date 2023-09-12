‘Impact!’ Pro Wrestling Series Embarks on 1,000th Episode (TV Sportsplay)

AXS TV’s weekly pro wrestling series Impact! this Thursday (September 14) will reach a television milestone with its 1,000th episode.

The series, which launched initially on Fox Sports Net in 2004 and aired on several cable networks before moving to AXS TV in 2019, is the signature series for the Anthem Sports & Entertainment-owned Impact Wrestling organization. Formerly known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Impact Wrestling content can be seen domestically on several platforms, including Anthem-owned AXS TV, FAST channel offerings on Pluto TV, Xumo, Samsung TV Plus, Roku and Sling, as well as via pay-per-view.

Impact Wrestling president Scott D'Amore said the long-running linear cable series, along with the company's efforts to reach its core fans across numerous platforms, has helped Impact! remain viable to viewers over the years.

“Our linear footprint will always be an important part of the game plan, but I think digital is the future, and you’re going to see us continue to expand,” D’Amore said. "I think the ability to be very flexible in how the content gets out there and how you consume it has been a key part in staying out there and expanding the fan base of wrestling at a time when a lot of fan bases are seeing contraction."

