Anthem Pins International Distribution Deal with Dazn for Impact Wrestling

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said it signed an international distribution agreement with Dazn that will stream Anthem’s Impact Wrestling in more than 170 countries beginning on the Dazn platform November 29.

The agreement includes Impact Wrestling’s weekly Impact! series, pay-per-view events, live specials and select titles from Ipact’s archives.

“Dazn is a global leader in premier sports programming, and we are proud to partner with them as we expand Impact Wrestling’s international reach even further,” said Scott D’Amore, executive VP, Anthem Sports Media Group. “From the beginning, Impact Wrestling has enjoyed a worldwide audience of passionate and knowledgeable fans who crave high-quality professional wrestling content. With this announcement, we hope to make it even more convenient for them to enjoy our flagship series, premium specials and pay-per-view events, while also introducing the Impact Wrestling brand to even more sports enthusiasts across the globe.”

Impact Wrestling programming is televised globally in 120 countries including on Anthem properties AXS TV in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada, as well as the Commonwealth Of Independent States, Latin America, Mexico, the United Kingdom, India and its subcontinent, and Africa. ■