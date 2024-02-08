Anthem Entertainment's Anthony Cicione Pins Down TNA Wrestling President Role
Cicione to oversee day-to-say operations of pro wrestling company
Anthem Entertainment President Anthony Cicione will step into the TNA Wrestling ring, taking over as president of the Anthem Sports & Entertainment-owned pro wrestling outfit.
Cicione replaces Scott D’Amore, who had served as president of TNA Wrestling since 2023. Cicione will continue in his role as President of Anthem Entertainment while overseeing the day to day business operations for TNA Wrestling.
The move comes a month after the 20-year old wrestling franchise was rebranded from TNA Wrestling from Impact Wrestling. TNA Wrestling content can be seen domestically on several platforms, including Anthem-owned AXS TV, FAST channel offerings on Pluto TV, Xumo, Samsung TV Plus, Roku and Sling, as well as via pay-per-view.
“This move is intended to further integrate TNA Wrestling into the Entertainment Group of Anthem Sports & Entertainment as we work to leverage the resources of the entire company to add more value in areas such as production, distribution, marketing, viewership, customer acquisition, digital revenue streams, ad sales and sponsorships, and digital tech operations, among others,” Cicione said in a statement. “TNA Wrestling is in a position to take a big leap toward its next stage of growth and expansion. While we can create more operational efficiency the most exciting part is expanding existing revenue streams and developing new ones. Wrestling promotions have evolved from event driven businesses to global media enterprises.”
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.