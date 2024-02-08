Anthem Entertainment's Anthony Cicione Pins Down TNA Wrestling President Role

Anthem Entertainment President Anthony Cicione will step into the TNA Wrestling ring, taking over as president of the Anthem Sports & Entertainment-owned pro wrestling outfit.

Cicione replaces Scott D’Amore, who had served as president of TNA Wrestling since 2023. Cicione will continue in his role as President of Anthem Entertainment while overseeing the day to day business operations for TNA Wrestling.

The move comes a month after the 20-year old wrestling franchise was rebranded from TNA Wrestling from Impact Wrestling. TNA Wrestling content can be seen domestically on several platforms, including Anthem-owned AXS TV, FAST channel offerings on Pluto TV , Xumo , Samsung TV Plus, Roku and Sling , as well as via pay-per-view.

“This move is intended to further integrate TNA Wrestling into the Entertainment Group of Anthem Sports & Entertainment as we work to leverage the resources of the entire company to add more value in areas such as production, distribution, marketing, viewership, customer acquisition, digital revenue streams, ad sales and sponsorships, and digital tech operations, among others,” Cicione said in a statement. “TNA Wrestling is in a position to take a big leap toward its next stage of growth and expansion. While we can create more operational efficiency the most exciting part is expanding existing revenue streams and developing new ones. Wrestling promotions have evolved from event driven businesses to global media enterprises.”