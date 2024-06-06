AMC Sets September Date For 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon -- The Book of Carol' Series
Second season of 'The Walking Dead' spinoff series debuts September 29
AMC has set a September premiere date for its sophomore series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon -- The Book of Carol.
The second season of series will debut September 29 and stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as characters from the original The Walking Dead series Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, respectively.
According to AMC, the second season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following Dixon Peletier as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol also stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney.
The series is executive produced by Reedus, McBride, David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante.
