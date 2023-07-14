AMC To Debut 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Series in September
'The Walking Dead' spinoff series set to premiere September 10
AMC will continue to expand its zombie-themed The Walking Dead Universe with the September 10 premiere of The Waking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
The series follows original TWD character Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus, as he washes ashore in France and journeys across the country while looking to find a way back home, according to the network.
The series is the fifth spinoff in the TWD Universe following Fear of The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: Dead City.
In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is executive produced by Reedus, Scott Gimple, David Zabel, greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.