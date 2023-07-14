AMC To Debut 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Series in September

AMC will continue to expand its zombie-themed The Walking Dead Universe with the September 10 premiere of The Waking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The series follows original TWD character Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus, as he washes ashore in France and journeys across the country while looking to find a way back home, according to the network.

The series is the fifth spinoff in the TWD Universe following Fear of The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: Dead City.

In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is executive produced by Reedus, Scott Gimple, David Zabel, greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.