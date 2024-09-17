'Rebel Ridge' Brings Netflix Its Third-Biggest Film Debut This Year -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for September 9-15

Jeremy Saulnier’s fast-paced thriller Rebel Ridge continued to put up big numbers for Netflix, ending the week of September 9-15 with 38.6 million views and 84.9 million viewing hours.

The film placed No. 1 among Netflix’s English-language film rankings for the second consecutive week, building its audience nearly 25% from its first week of distribution.

It’s the third strongest film debut for Netflix this year, behind only Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F in July and Damsel in March.

Rebel Ridge also earned the praise of RottenTomatoes critics, who bestowed the film a 96%, “certified fresh” ranking.

The film even drew praise from celebrated American author Stephen King, who called the film “a thinking man’s Rambo.”

Also performing well was Joey King’s Uglies, which debuted as Netflix’s second most watched English-language film, with 20.8 million views and 35.4 million viewing hours.

Based on the eponymous book series, Uglies was also the most-watched new arrival on Netflix’s platform last week.

Only one title outpaced Uglies in terms of engagement.

White Lotus-esque limited series, The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman, ended the week with 21.9 million views and 111.6 million viewing hours.

The series saw a slight increase of about 8% in engagement between weeks.

Also notable was the arrival of the second half of Emily In Paris: Season 4, which bumped the series back up to No. 2 among Netflix’s English-language series.

The fan-favorite drama ended last week with 11.5 million views and 68.7 million viewing hours.

That’s noticeably less impressive than the debut of its first half of season 4, which landed at No. 1 with 19.9 million views and 56.5 million viewing hours during the week of August 12-18.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)