Nicole Kidman's 'The Perfect Couple' Is Good Enough -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for September 2-8

Netflix’s new murder-mystery thriller The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman, debuted as the most popular series on the platform, reaching 20.3 million views and 103.5 million viewing hours for the week of September 2-8.

The series, which is based on Erin Hilderbrand’ eponymous novel, generated that impressive total in just four days since release.

That’s a strong debut. Considering the star-studded cast and relative virality of the show’s introductory dance sequence, it’s likely that The Perfect Couple will see some longevity on the charts.

The Perfect Couple narrowly beat out another popular Netflix title, Emily in Paris, in terms of viewership.

Emily in Paris first debuted at No. 1 the week of August 12-18, with 19.9 million views, and now currently sits at the No 4 spot with just 3.8 million views.

Overall, The Perfect Couple was Netflix’s most successful English-language TV release since June, when fan-favorite drama Bridgerton: Season 3 garnered 28 million viewing hours for the streaming service.

But the top title of the week goes to Rebel Ridge, Netflix’s new crime-thriller film that earned 68.6 million viewing hours and 31.2 million views. (Netflix prioritizes total views over engagement hours in its rankings.)

The thriller dropped on Netflix’s platform on Sept. 6, making this a strong three-day showing.

Also on the rise was the supernatural horror feature The Deliverance, which took several weeks to warm up audiences since its release.

The film climbed to the No. 3 spot during the final week of August, and continued to rise last week to the No. 2 slot with 41.1 million viewing hours and 21.8 million views.

Unfortunately for Netflix, the same can’t be said about Spanish-language thrille3r The Accident, which fell down the non-English TV rankings to No. 2, with 43.6 million viewing hours and 5.9 million views.

The Accident retained less than half of its audience from the week prior.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)