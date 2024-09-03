Spanish-Language Thriller 'The Accident' Builds in Week 2 -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for August 26 - September 1

Spanish-language thriller-tragedy The Accident was the streaming service's most watched title last week, according to figures released by Netflix for August 29-September 1.

The 10-part series, shot in Mexico, landed 89.7 million viewing hours and 11.9 million views during its second week on the platform.

That's an impressively steady performance for an international title, after the series generated 76.6 million viewing hours and 10.4 million views during its first week in distribution.

Among English-language series, Netflix’s raunchy high-school-themed comedy film Incoming was the streaming service’s most watched movie title, with 25.6 million viewing hours and 16.9 million views.

That’s up 71% from the week prior, when Incoming first launched on the service and lagged far behind Halle Berry/Mark Wahlberg spy thriller The Union.

But in that same time period The Union lost more than 58% of its viewership, ending last week’s rankings at No. 2 with just 16.8 million views.

Also notable on the film side was Netflix’s demonic thriller The Deliverance, which despite a cold reception on August 16 (when it was initially released), finally worked its way onto the rankings at No. 3, with 27.3 million viewing hours and 14.5 million views.

Directed by Empire co-creator Lee Daniels, the film is inspired by the story of Latoya Ammons, who alongside her children, claimed to be possessed by demons.

On the TV side, the first season of true crime series Worst Ex Ever took the No. 1 spot, with 32.3 million viewing hours and 8.4 million views.

The four-part series follows a different true-live love-motivated crime each episode.

Worst Ex Ever managed to edge out Emily In Paris last week, after the fourth season of the soap hemorrhaged audience, landing at the No. 2 spot with just 18.5 million viewing hours and 6.5 million views.

That’s a decrease of over 56%, although it’s important to note that viewership will almost certainly pick up on September 12, when the second half of season four is released.

Below Emily in Paris was another true-crime series, American Murder: Laci Peterson, which landed at the No. 3 spot with 10.9 million viewing hours and 4.1 million views.

In fourth place was Charlie Covell’s dark re-imagining of Greek mythology Kaos, which earned 22.8 million viewing hours and 3.4 million views.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)